If it ain't broke, don't fix it, but if it is wrecked, go back to the drawing board.
In my first ramblings in January, I wrote about our need for good political representation. No matter which way you voted, there are some glaring inadequacies with our political preselection.
Now, there may be an assumption that I lean to the right, correct, and I am not afraid to admit it. However, I have always believed in giving credit where credit is due.
NSW Labor, under now Premier Minns, were savvy and smart leading up to the March 2023 election.
In my opinion, they embraced many locally known and largely respected candidates; the Labor Party had their lineup prepared and ready well before the election and the dividends paid off.
Also, the floor was largely swept clean, and a new team was in place well before March; it appeared to me that infighting was kept either to a minimum in the party room or just not reported on; there didn't seem to be too many nasty surprises.
We voters don't need to be dumbed down or treated with complacency, the poor old Libs didn't have their candidates out early, and this reflects poorly on their inner workings. If there is a self-destruct button sitting on someone's desk, it doesn't need to be tapped to see if it still works.
Premier Perrottet was handed a poisoned chalice, and he had a premade mess after COVID-19 and far too many public stoushes and misadventures by those who should not only have known better, but whose job it was to support, not undermine him. The Nats held their own, as did the independents, thus reflecting that hard work and local recognition usually pays off.
Now a little bait.
One of my biggest bugbears (and I have spoken of this many times during my mayoral years) is that over the last five or six years, the NSW Coalition spent far too much time trying to derail local government.
I have no problem with being transparent and open, as anyone in public office should be, but the double standards thrown at local government councillors/councils in the majority of cases were unnecessary and disruptive.
The Coalition paid the price for sometimes being arrogant and superior. This has to stop, and relationships need to be rebuilt. No politician or party can rule on their own; the voters are too smart and well-informed to put up with rot and insincerity.
Voters like stability and will largely choose familiarity over the great unknown, even if that familiarity is average.
That is why the NSW Labor Party has been smart and was able to utilise the vast array of local knowledge that got it over the line this time. Now they are there; they have to prove worthy.
Is it time for a genuinely conservative party, or can the representation we on the righthand side of politics want, be rebuilt? It's your call.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.