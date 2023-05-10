The federal budget has delivered a mixed result for rural Australia, with GrainGrowers expressing disappointment and calling for additional work in a several areas.
GrainGrowers claims there's "not a lot to celebrate" in the budget as the government missed a range of valuable investment opportunities for grain growers.
GrainGrowers CEO Shona Gawel has welcomed the steadfast commitment to maintaining fuel tax credits and the extra attention to childcare.
However, as a powerhouse commodity, Ms Gawel claims Australian growers deserve more investment in areas including biosecurity, infrastructure investment and taxation.
Ms Gawel said the decision to impose a biosecurity protection levy on producers was disappointing, as farmers were not risk creators and could now be facing undue costs.
"The Agriculture Minister, Murray Watt only recently endorsed an independent report by the Invasive Species Council that suggested the people who create the biosecurity risks need to pay their fair share," Ms Gawel said.
"The imposition of what the government believes is a "modest levy" is neither fair or well directed and we would respectfully ask the government to reconsider such a short-sighted decision."
Road funding is another disappointment for GrainGrowers; while some funding had been allocated, it was a drop in the ocean compared to what was needed.
Recent flooding and high rainfall have caused unprecedented damage to rural roads across the nation.
"While we understand the financial constraints facing the Government, decimated rural roads are driving up inflation and putting regional drivers at risk," Ms Gawel said.
"With climate change increasing, we need urgent investment to ensure the resilience of road network. Rural roads must not be left behind in Australia's $120 billion infrastructure investment pipeline".
Ms Gawel claims the decision to reduce the instant asset write-off to $20,000 - capped at $10m turnover - was a glass half empty approach.
"In the feedback we've received from growers, they have been looking to government to provide a solid incentive to invest in the machinery required to gain efficiencies and improve productivity. Given the persistent delays and global shortages in accessing machinery, an extension would have enabled farmers to receive the current machinery and assets on order."
Ms Gawel said GrainGrowers will carefully consider the details of the budget in the coming days but claims additional funding for childcare was a welcome step forward.
"This funding addresses a range of issues affecting growers concerning childcare access. While it may not appear to be an obvious issue for the grains industry, preparation is well underway for a Rural and Regional Childcare Roundtable to work through the issues and consider the next steps," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.