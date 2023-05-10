The Land
Home/News

The federal budget has missed investment opportunities for grain growers

Libby-Jane Charleston
By Libby-Jane Charleston
Updated May 10 2023 - 11:03am, first published 10:04am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grain growers have expressed disappointment in the federal budget for missing investment opportunities. Photo: File
Grain growers have expressed disappointment in the federal budget for missing investment opportunities. Photo: File

The federal budget has delivered a mixed result for rural Australia, with GrainGrowers expressing disappointment and calling for additional work in a several areas.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Libby-Jane Charleston

Libby-Jane Charleston

The Land

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.