US payroll data released on Friday was stronger than market expectations, which suggests the labour market remains tight despite the contractionary policies implemented over the last five months.
The headline payrolls increased from 185,000 to 253,000, and the unemployment rate dropped from 3.5 per cent to 3.4pc in April.
The month-to-month average hourly earnings also jumped up from 0.3pc to 0.5pc, and the hot job data pushed back hopes for rate cuts ("hot jobs" are those that are in high demand and can be difficult to find qualified candidates).
The issue of having a tight labour market was also acknowledged by Fed Speaker Bullard, who also commented that higher rates will still happen unless the market is showing ''meaningful declines in inflation'' but ''it's going to take a while to cool it off''.
Following the release of payroll data, the US two-year yield jumped by 11.9bps to 3.91pc and the 10-year yield also increased by 5.9 bps to 3.44pc on Monday.
The sharp rise in US Treasury yields was also driven by the market expectation of another corporate bond issuance of around $30 billion, along with $96 billion in US Treasury planned issuance for this week.
Another major calendar event was the release of the Fed's Senior Loan Officer survey on Monday. Survey respondents reported tighter standards and a drop in demand for commercial and industrial loans to businesses over the first quarter.
Banks also tightened their lending policies for all commercial real estate loans and the standards will remain tight for the rest of 2023 as the banks expect ''deterioration in credit quality, deterioration in collateral values, and reduction in risk tolerance''.
But in general, the survey did not suggest any evidence of a major credit crunch in US regional banks just yet, though the metrics indicate a weaker economy ahead.
In Australia, the NAB Monthly Business Survey continued to show resilience in demand in April. Business conditions, profitability and trading eased gradually but maintained at above-average levels.
Business confidence, on the other hand, is now below average, with the manufacturing industry being the key detractor.
Nevertheless, quarterly labour cost growth was steady at 1.9pc, and purchase cost increased to 2.3pc in April from 1.9pc in March.
For the following months, the survey expects consumption growth to slow as the impact of high interest rates flow through to households, though the timing and magnitude of the slowdown remain uncertain.
