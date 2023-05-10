The Land
UK FTA to boost Australia's global competitiveness

May 11 2023 - 7:00am
Agriculture to gain from immediate and phased tariff cuts.
From June 1, the door to one of Australia's key trading partners, the United Kingdom, will open even further, with a new free trade deal eliminating tariffs on most Australian goods. Beef, sheep meat, wine, rice, and dairy producers are all set to benefit from immediate and phased tariff cuts.

