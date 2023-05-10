From June 1, the door to one of Australia's key trading partners, the United Kingdom, will open even further, with a new free trade deal eliminating tariffs on most Australian goods. Beef, sheep meat, wine, rice, and dairy producers are all set to benefit from immediate and phased tariff cuts.
The NSW agriculture sector already punches above its weight on a global stage. Last year, agricultural exports surged 64 per cent to reach an astounding $10.9 billion in value, with stronger results for all key export commodities. In a global landscape of increasing non-tariff measures and producer support which distorts markets, bilateral agreements are vital for Australia to take advantage of its strong international competitiveness.
While Asian countries dominate Australia's top export destinations, the new trade deal with the UK could turn the tide for the two countries. Since the UK joined the European Union in the early 1970s, this market has been essentially closed off to Australian producers due to high tariffs on our agricultural goods. With the new deal, the value of traded goods and services between Australia and the UK is expected to double over the long-term.
Tariffs on beef, one of Australia's most popular exports, will be eliminated after 10 years. The same will be the case for sheep meat, while wine, seafood, and rice producers will enjoy immediate tariff cuts.
The new trade agreement could also herald good news for Australian farmers trying to secure workers, with the age limit for working holiday visas increased to 35 years and the time people can stay extended to five years.
The trade agreement is the second Australia has secured in two years, with a deal with India ratified last year. Australia is now in the process of negotiating a deal with the European Union. The EU's proposed protection of terms such as "feta" as a condition of this deal has been a focus of NSW Farmers, with the Australian dairy industry set to lose out if the changes are made.
