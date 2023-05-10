The Land
The cattle have 'disappeared' from a Birdwood property

Libby-Jane Charleston
By Libby-Jane Charleston
May 10 2023 - 2:00pm
The cattle are identified by a gold or green/gold property management tag with word Swindale attached to left ear. Photo via NSW Police
The cattle are identified by a gold or green/gold property management tag with word Swindale attached to left ear. Photo via NSW Police

Police are appealing for information after 52 head of cattle were reported missing from a Birdwood, NSW property last month.

