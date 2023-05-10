Police are appealing for information after 52 head of cattle were reported missing from a Birdwood, NSW property last month.
Rural Crime Investigators attached to Mid North Coast Police District have been told approximately 52 mixed age/sex Simmental and Simmental-Santa Gertrudis X Cattle, along with a Simmental bull, are missing from a property on Coombes Road, Birdwood - south of Port Macquarie.
A recent headcount revealed the cattle had gone missing sometime between January 2023 and April 2023.
The cattle are identified by a gold or green/gold property management tag with word 'Swindale' attached to left ear, and a registered firebrand 'TW' marked on the left rump area.
Police believe the cattle might have wandered off the property or left the property via human intervention.
Anyone with any information about the missing cattle is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or Rural Crime Investigators at Kempsey Police Station on 02 6561 6199.
