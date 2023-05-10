At first glance $1 billion in extra funding for biosecurity looks like a win for farmers, but then you have to read the fine print.
In the federal budget the nation's biosecurity will get a $1 billion boost and will be supported by significant on-going funding, but it will cost farmers a 10 per cent hike in their levies.
Winton-district grain grower and egg producer Bede Burke wonders how a consistent supply of funds with the proposed 10pc biosecurity levy can be achieved.
Mr Burke said in his industry there's a level income supply with a levy on chicks and it remains stable year on year.
"But with grain levies, for example, we might get a 30 to 40 million tonne crop one year and only 20 million tonne in another year," he said.
"Is the government going to top up the shortfall?
"The devil is in the detail, and we've had successive governments say they will reduce red and green tape, but they keep on doing it."
NSW Farmers president Xavier Martin also agreed the federal budget had "fallen short" of expectations, particularly around the significant biosecurity threats Australian farmers face and the fact farmers were being told to pay for it with a new biosecurity protection levy.
"Biosecurity is a significant threat on many levels, not just for agriculture, but for the Australian economy in general," Mr Martin said.
"It's risk creators, the people exposing our country to deadly diseases and pests, that should be bearing the brunt of the cost, not farmers who are growing our food and fibre. Sure, importers will be paying slightly more but quite frankly, it's not enough."
GrainGrowers chief executive officer Shona Gawel said the decision to impose a biosecurity protection levy on producers was disappointing, as farmers were not risk creators and could now be facing undue costs.
Ms Gawal said federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt only recently endorsed an independent report by the Invasive Species Council that suggested the people who create the biosecurity risks needed to pay their fair share.
"The imposition of what the government believes is a 'modest levy' is neither fair or well directed and we would respectfully ask the government to reconsider such a short-sighted decision," she said.
Ms Gawel added road funding was another disappointment and while some funding had been allocated it was a drop in the ocean compared to what was needed.
"While we understand the financial constraints facing the government, decimated rural roads are driving up inflation and putting regional drivers at risk," she said.
Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall welcomed the biosecurity funds, but also warned farmers must not wear the cost of the improved schemes.
Mr Marshall said that Budget Paper Two (p57) contained a concerning statement that producers of agricultural, fishery and forestry products would pay a new biosecurity levy to, in part, offset the broader investment.
"This is the federal government essentially looking to partially cost recover what should be seen as a vital investment for our overall economy, not having farmers paying for a benefit they have worked hard to earn," Mr Marshall said.
"Our farmers don't want handouts, but nor do they want to be paying for something that we all benefit from."
Journalist based on the Mid North Coast for The Land.
Journalist based on the Mid North Coast for The Land.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.