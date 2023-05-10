This year marks the 150th anniversary of the first Orange Show held under the auspices of the Orange Agricultural and Pastoral Association, today's Orange Show Society.
Orange Regional Museum is taking the opportunity to explore the history of agricultural shows across the region with an exhibition titled, 'Ribbons, Rides & Ring Events: Agricultural Shows in the Central West'.
The region has a rich agricultural show history and strong ties to events and organisations that operate today.
In fact, the first meeting of the Showmen's Guild in Australia was held in Orange in 1908.
Third-generation showperson Lewis Osborne, who was born, raised and educated in Orange, now lives on the Gold Coast.
He is a life member of the Orange Show Society, and has been a member of the Showmen's Guild since he was 18.
"The first meeting came about over a rental dispute," Mr Osborne said.
"A discussion took place with Orange Show Society, and from that, the Showmen's Guild was formed.
"It gave us a bit of a voice, so then subsequent discussions brokered better rental arrangements.
"The guild has been supporting Orange Show Society ever since."
Now semi-retired, Mr Osborne travelled for 40-odd years as far as Adelaide, Perth, and Darwin with his amusement rides. He hopes to see the exhibition while he is visiting Orange this month.
Orange Show Society is one of more than 300 shows each year across Australia the guild supports.
"The Orange event created a way to meet with show societies and helped them capitalise on the flow of amusements from one show to the next," Mr Osborne said.
"Orange is part of what we call the Bathurst run, and of course, then it is like stepping stones all the way up to Cairns."
And it was local orchardist and station master, only known as Mr F Richardson, who put forward the idea for the Royal Agricultural Society's district exhibits in 1897. Still today, the exhibition in The Dome at Sydney Royal is one of the most visited exhibits each year.
Beginning with an exploration of the origins of agricultural shows in NSW and the Central West, the exhibition is structured like a show, taking visitors through the pavilion exhibits, ring events and sideshow, with historical images and objects presented alongside hands-on interactives for children.
Museum manager Mary-Elizabeth Andrews said visitors can expect to see a showcase of images from various show societies, historical societies and museums across the Central West, as well as state and national institutions.
"The exhibition features more than 50 high-quality prints showing all aspects of shows and sideshows from the late-19th century to the present," Mrs Andrews said.
"Highlights of the exhibition include the oldest medal in the Royal Agricultural Society of NSW Heritage Collection, a selection of show bags dating from the 1950s to the early 2000s, and a century-old carousel horse that was used at the Orange Show."
Ribbons, Rides & Ring Events: Agricultural Shows in the Central West is also an opportunity for kids and families to engage with our show traditions and local experiences.
With a dedicated children's play space, there is lots to see, do and explore for young ones as well as the young at heart.
"There are lots of interesting stories related to shows in our region - it's a huge topic and impossible to tell in full," Mrs Andrews said.
"It was really interesting to see the similarities and differences in local shows and to think about the connections across our region. You see the same producers competing in shows at Orange, Blayney and Molong, for example."
Mrs Andrews said the role of women as both organisers and competitors was of interest, given the early agricultural associations were exclusively run by men.
"I was particularly taken with the story of Isabella Whitney of Coombing Park, taking out grand champion Hereford on her 94th birthday at the 1939 Sydney Royal Show," she said.
"It's also great fun to explore the world of sideshows, with all the nostalgia of Bertie Beetle show bags, kewpie dolls, dagwood dogs and dodgem cars."
Ribbons, Rides & Ring Events: Agricultural Shows in the Central West is open from Saturday, May 13 to Sunday, October 15, 2023.
A free exhibition opening event will be held on Friday, May 12, followed by a curator floor talk on Saturday, May 20. Orange Regional Museum is open 9am-4pm daily. Entry is free.
