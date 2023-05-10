Southern Tablelands farmers are taking advantage of solar powered water pump technology.
Renewable energy water company ReAqua said it was getting a surging demand from the region.
Charlie McDonald from Irrigear Goulburn has seen first hand the growing demand amongst landholders in the area, all looking for sustainable, cost saving and user-friendly farming options.
"Petrol and diesel water pumps can be expensive, noisy, wasteful, and not great for the local environment," Mr McDonald said.
"Farmers in the area want to change, but up until now, there hasn't been a user-friendly, solar water pump at an accessible price point for these types of farmers.
"The Lorentz 'S' provides a purpose-built solution, saving farmers money, frustration and noise, as well as helping protect the local ecosystem, build drought resilience and reduce carbon emissions.
"It's all very simple and foolproof. And that's why local farmers are so excited. It's something they can pick up in the shop, walk out, take it home, install and in a couple of hours be pumping water."
Mr McDonald said they had such an overwhelming demand, the solar pumps were now on back order.
According to Mr McDonald, the trend has accelerated post-COVID, with strong demand amongst recent tree-changers, who have moved onto acreage in the region to enjoy the local nature and serenity.
"A major motivation is peace and quiet. They're not keen on a noisy, dirty and time consuming diesel or petrol pump that they have to drive down to whenever their tank is empty."
Also read:Beware of biosecurity budget fine print
He said the Lorentz 'S' was quiet and easy to use, with property owners even able to monitor the pump from their phone using the S-Connect app.
The app includes speed controls, pump amount targets and scheduling options.
ReAqua CEO Donald Fraser said the demand in the Goulburn region was being echoed Australia-wide as people adapt to new technologies.
He believes the demand is part of a broader movement within the agricultural industry, which realises the importance of incorporating environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles.
The Department of Primary Industries said diesel fuel still accounts for about 80 per cent of energy used in agriculture across NSW, but Mr Fraser said there is a shifting sentiment.
"Collectively farmers' mindsets on issues such as sustainability have evolved immensely over the last decades. And they're set to shift even further as the next generation begins to take over properties," Mr Fraser said.
"Consumer desires are changing. They want to see greener products with their food, and using sustainable on-farm solutions is all part of that. Farmers recognise the need to move in that direction."
Mr Fraser said similar technology was already being used on vast commercial-scale properties, but developments meant clean green technology was able to downsize and become available for smaller scale farms.
"That's great for us as a company, but also for the farmers, local suppliers, the Australian Ag-Tech sector, and of course the local environment and planet more broadly," Mr Fraser said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.