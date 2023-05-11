The Land
Home/News

Wingham Beef Week: Aberdeen paraders take the championship ribbon

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
Updated May 11 2023 - 11:45am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Champion in the 16 years class, Caylie Edwards, Saint Josephs High School, Aberdeen was the grand champion parader at Wingham Beef Week. Pictures supplied by Monique McKinnon
Champion in the 16 years class, Caylie Edwards, Saint Josephs High School, Aberdeen was the grand champion parader at Wingham Beef Week. Pictures supplied by Monique McKinnon

A student from St Joseph's school, Aberdeen, has been judged the champion parader at the Wingham Beef Week competition. Caylie Edwards was the winner of the 16 years section and was chosen champion by the judges, Tyson and Courtney Will, TCW Livestock, Swinton, Delungra.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Chamberlain

Simon Chamberlain

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.