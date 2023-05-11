A student from St Joseph's school, Aberdeen, has been judged the champion parader at the Wingham Beef Week competition. Caylie Edwards was the winner of the 16 years section and was chosen champion by the judges, Tyson and Courtney Will, TCW Livestock, Swinton, Delungra.
Mr Will said there were 400 students in the paraders' competition, and in the age groups, some sections had to have two to three heats to resolve the winners.
He said he'd judged Ms Edwards at a "similar show" at Muswellbrook 'about six weeks ago', and she was successful in that competition as well.
"She was very calm on the leads and did everything we were looking for," Mr Will said.
Manning Valley Anglican College's Adelaide Stamp was the winner of the eight to 10 years parading competition, while the 10 and under 13 champion was Chloe Smith of Saint Catherine's school
The champion in the 13 years section was Ellie McCulloch of Calrossy Anglican School, Tamworth, while the 14 years champion was Heidi Zweirs, New England Girls School, Armidale.
Calrossy Anglican School, Tamworth, produced another winner in the 15 years section with Mattia Rudder, while the 16 years champion was Caylie Edwards Saint Josephs High School, Aberdeen.
The champion in the 17 years section was Hayden Carter, from Cultivate Ag, while the 18-25 years champion was Olivia Haslem, from Walcha.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.