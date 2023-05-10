The Land
Internet dropouts are paralysing regional businesses

Libby-Jane Charleston
By Libby-Jane Charleston
Updated May 11 2023 - 4:03pm, first published 9:00am
Neil Druce with daughter Rhiannon Druce are still experiencing internet and mobile phone issues for three days after the latest Telstra outage. Photo: Supplied
Neil Druce with daughter Rhiannon Druce are still experiencing internet and mobile phone issues for three days after the latest Telstra outage. Photo: Supplied

When Telstra suffered a major outage on May 8, customers across Australia were unable to make phone calls or use the internet - but for urban communities, the issue was solved quickly.

Local News

