When Telstra suffered a major outage on May 8, customers across Australia were unable to make phone calls or use the internet - but for urban communities, the issue was solved quickly.
However, three days later, rural communities are still reporting issues. The situation is in line with the latest Australian Digital Inclusion Index report shows 2.8 million Australians remain 'highly excluded' from internet access, meaning they are struggling to keep up with a world moving rapidly online without adequate access to phone and internet services.
According to the report, regional areas record an Index score 67.4 which is three-point-six points less than the national average (71.1), and five-point-five points less than metropolitan Australia (72.9).
A recent study by RMIT University found mobile data speeds in rural communities were 90 per cent slower than those in urban areas.
According to Rhiannon Druce, who lives on a property in Junee, the situation is "very stressful and incredibly frustrating. And it happens more and more regularly and without warning."
Ms Druce grew up on Australia's first ever organic farm and also runs the Junee Licorice and Chocolate Factory. Three days after Sydney experienced the Telstra outage, she claims their internet and mobile coverage is still "patchy."
"Since 7pm Sunday night we've had little pockets of internet and mobile reception - enough to receive 15 missed calls but not being able to call back. It is incredibly frustrating," Ms Druce said.
"When Sydney drops out for two hours, it becomes national news and a huge priority to get it fixed. I understand that Sydney has a large population but people in the country are always forgotten and we are still trying to run our businesses without phones or internet."
The outage meant Ms Druce couldn't access online orders or allow customers on the premises to pay via tap and go.
"Our business was literally at a standstill when we lost internet, which happens more often than not. Reliable internet access is essential for a business to run successfully and in the current economic climate, with people tightening their spending, no internet access could ruin some businesses," Ms Druce said.
"To make matters worse, we weren't told what was going on so we had to spend hours on hold to Telstra trying to sort it out, only to be told they didn't know when it would be fixed."
With the federal government's Regional Telecommunications Independent Review Committee due to undertake its report later this year, regional businesses are putting their demands on the table:
"We aren't asking for very much. We just want all of these concerns to be addressed," Ms Druce said.
""The government is trying to encourage people to move to regional areas, such as Wagga, but from a business perspective, you'd be reluctant to relocate when you risk not having phone reception for several days."
"If the government is really serious about enticing people to regional areas, we need access to fast and reliable internet and mobile phone service. Greater access to these services will give more businesses the assurance they need to start a successful business."
