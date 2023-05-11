When last Tuesday's federal budget withdrew the $595 million like-for-like funding for the Dungowan Dam project the writing was on the wall for the work which was touted as a fix for the Tamworth area's water security demands.
The state government could not afford to carry the project costs by itself and Minister for Water Rose Jackson has announced they will not.
The project, announced in 2019 by then prime minister Scott Morrison and former NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian, was to replace the existing Dungowan Dam and contstruct 55 kilometres on new pipeline to connect the Calala Water Treatment Plant to the new dam.
On the advice of government agencies and experts, Labor has decided the project will not go ahead in a move that Ms Jackson said "will save NSW taxpayers $632 million and would enable the NSW Government to look at more affordable and effective water security options for the region".
"We know there is a major water security issue in this region and we are committed to addressing it but at the end of the day the numbers didn't stack up," Ms Jackson said.
"Both Infrastructure NSW and Infrastructure Australia had serious concerns about the cost-benefit ratio of the new Dungowan Dam and did not recommend putting this project on the infrastructure priority list, and now the Australian Government has pulled funding for the project.
"On top of this, I have always had serious concerns about the viability of the project because it would take 10 years to build and fill the new dam, putting the region's shorter term water security at serious risk."
The NSW Government has said it will release the final Namoi Water Strategy in the coming weeks and they will have a plan for sureing up Tamworth's water security in it.
"It is going to take more than just a new dam to solve the water security issues for Tamworth. It is why I am now receiving briefings from my department on a range of infrastructure and non-infrastructure options that could be implemented within a shorter timeframe," Ms Jackson said.
"In coming weeks, I will be publishing the final version of the Namoi Regional Water Strategy that puts forward a shortlist of options that will boost drought resilience for Tamworth.
"But I want to be clear that any projects we support must be affordable and effective and are not to increase the divide between agriculture and the environment."
The government said they are looking at options which "make existing water supplies go further".
These include advanced water treatment plants, purified recycled water facilities along with water efficiency and demand management options.
"We need to investigate every option and whatever decisions we make will be based on evidence, including state-of-the-art climate science, so Tamworth is in a stronger position to manage water in a drier climate," Ms Jackson said.
Funding for the stage one of the pipeline, which is due for completion mid-this year, is still committed and Tuesday's federal budget has not impacted these works.
Not everyone agreed with the government's decision with NSW Farmers Tamworth Branch chair Kevin Tongue unhappy with the outcome.
Mr Tongue believes it will have a long-lasting negative impact on the region.
"We grow a lot of food and fibre in this region and we've got incredible soil, but you can't grow anything without water," he said.
"Having this dam would have enabled farmers to grow more, which in turn would have driven the regional and state economy and given consumers more food and fibre.
"I think this is really short-sighted given the enormous potential for agriculture and the increasing need for our products as the global population grows."
Mr Tongue water security for tha area was a concern, especially if predictions of a returning El Nino prove correct.
"While the minister is talking about strategies to improve water security, we're living with the memories of the last drought," he said.
"We nearly ran out of water in Tamworth and everyone agreed we needed to build more dams to make sure that didn't happen again.
"Without water, farming communities will perish, and I am deeply concerned about what the long-term impact of this decision will be."
NSW Greens MP, and the party's water spokesperson, Cate Faehrmann supported the Minister for water's decision, saying the cancellation of the project was "a win for communities and for common sense".
"This is a huge win for the community, science and common sense," Ms Faehrmann said.
"This project never stacked up and it's a relief to see it finally placed on the scrap heap.
"It's shameful that the National Party's obsession with dams has seen millions of dollars and precious time wasted on pursuing this white elephant project that never had a hope in hell of being built.
"Now that Dungowan is off the table the NSW government needs to commit to delivering alternative water security infrastructure for Tamworth starting with meeting Tamworth City Council's funding demands to build an industrial water recycling plant."
New England MP Barnaby Joyce was critical of the decision to cancel the dam project when speaking to the Northern Daily Leader.
"All the work that's been put in by the people in the city of Tamworth, and the Peel Valley has been lost after so many years of work to try and get this dam," Mr Joyce said.
"This means that in the city of Tamworth, we now have the prospect of a growing city, further water restrictions.
"People who come to our city to set up businesses for their manufacturing, how are they going to do it if we can't offer them water security?
"That is an incredibly bad outcome for the city of Tamworth and for the Peel Valley.
"That means the amount of water we've got for the city of Tamworth goes down, not up. And so this has real ramifications, and it's so disappointing."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.