The Land
Home/News

Dungowan Dam project funding cuts has Tamworth area treading water

Denis Howard
By Denis Howard
May 11 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW Miniset for Water Rose Jackson has announced the Dungowan Dam project will not be going ahead after funding was cut in the federal budget. Picture supplied
NSW Miniset for Water Rose Jackson has announced the Dungowan Dam project will not be going ahead after funding was cut in the federal budget. Picture supplied

When last Tuesday's federal budget withdrew the $595 million like-for-like funding for the Dungowan Dam project the writing was on the wall for the work which was touted as a fix for the Tamworth area's water security demands.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denis Howard

Denis Howard

Senior Journalist, The Land

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.