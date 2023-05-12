The best of the best were on display at the Country Women's Association (CWA) The Land cookery competition at the annual NSW conference this week.
More than 5000 exhibits from across NSW were judged in 2023 as part of the branch, group and state competition.
The Land cookery committee chairperson and Cessnock Evening branch member Ellice Schrader said it was a great achievement to be judged at the state conference.
"The most popular sections this year was the fruit cake and chocolate cake," she said.
"Each entry is cut in half, looked at and tasted by the judges to decide winners.
"This year the winning butter cake was a standout for me as it was soft, cut perfectly and tasted superb."
Taking out the top prize was Peasant Hill branch member Lyn Lieschke who entered her butter cake at state for the first time.
"I was so surprised when I received a text to say that I had won, I didn't expected it," she said.
"My butter cake doesn't have any secret ingredients but I did get the recipe from a friend around 30 years ago.
"I've always loved cooking and will definitely be entering my butter cake next year."
While admiring the efforts of 2023 entrants, CWA volunteer Peta Jennings passed on a cooking tip of her own.
"Everything tastes good with a little bit of custard." she said.
Unsold entries were donated to the Hope Church in Bathurst.
Journalist based in Dubbo for The Land.
