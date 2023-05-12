The Land
Home/News

CWA The Land cookery state competition crowns the best of the best.

Elka Devney
By Elka Devney
May 13 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CWA Land Cookery State Committee at the 2023 conference. Picture by: Elka Devney
CWA Land Cookery State Committee at the 2023 conference. Picture by: Elka Devney

The best of the best were on display at the Country Women's Association (CWA) The Land cookery competition at the annual NSW conference this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elka Devney

Elka Devney

Journalist

Journalist based in Dubbo for The Land.

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.