THE market was considerably back at the Northern Victoria Livestock Exchange Wodonga on Thursday where heavy steers sold to a top of $1815 a head.
About 2300 cattle were yarded and Michael Unthank from Brian Unthank Rural said the market was easily $100 cheaper than a fortnight ago.
"There was a lot of cattle under $1000 which is something we have not been used to up until now," he said.
"The better end of the weaner steers made about 420c/kg and the lighter weaner steers made 350c/kg to 450c/kg.
"The heifers were back to about 280c/kg to 350c/kg."
Steers weighing less than 330kg mostly sold for $780 to $1310 while heavier steers mostly made $1200 to $1815.
Heifers weighing less than 330kg mostly sold for $700 to $1025 while heavier heifers mostly made $920 to $1190.
Cows with calves sold for $1350 to $2625 and pregancy-tested-in-calf cows made $800 to $1700 while PTIC heifers sold for $800 to $1650.
Narabel Pty Ltd, Gundowring, sold 45 Angus steers, 444kg, for $1675.
Marilyn McKenzie-McHarg, Bullioh, sold 10 Angus steers with Jarobee blood, 357kg, for $1480.
Leslie Pearce, Kergunyah, sold 18 Charolais steers, 462kg, for $1620 and P and C Headon, Hay, sold 14 Simmental-cross steers, 404kg, for $1440.
In the heifers Geelong Grammar School, Timbertop, sold three Angus heifers, 397kg, for $1190 and another five Murray Grey heifers, 394kg, for $1200.
A line of 13 Angus heifers, 392kg, from D and K Glass, Kergunyah, made $1180 and P and C Headon, Hay, sold 18 Simmental-cross heifers, 337kg, for $1050.
Willowbank, Albury, sold a single Angus-cross heifer, 335kg, for $1000.
A line of two Angus cows with calves from JJ and WR Gallacher, Yackandadah, sold for $2625. The same vendor sold another two Murray Grey-cross cows with calves for $2400.
Robzag Pty Ltd, Mansfield, sold five Angus cows with calves for $2525 and another pen of six Charbray cows with calves for $1340.
A line of 16 black baldy PTIC cows, to Dunoon Angus bulls, from J and G MacDougall, Mullengandra, made $1700.
The sale was conducted by Brian Unthank Rural, Corcoran Parker, Peter Ruaro Livestock/Rodwells and Schubert Boers.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
