Rural Crime Investigators from Mudgee are appealing for information regarding the theft of a 1999 White Toyota Hilux dual cab utility and a green super axe wood splitter on a trailer.
Both items were stolen from a property on Barigan Road, Wollar - north east of Mudgee.
Police believe the theft occurred sometime on Sunday May 7, however it may have been earlier.
Investigators are very keen to speak with anyone who has seen these items or have any information regarding the theft.
Please contact Rural Crime Investigator, Detective Senior Constables Scott WHALE on 63728599. Alternatively, information can be provided via crime stoppers on 1800 333 000.
