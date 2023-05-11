The Land
A ute and wood splitter have been stolen from a Wollar property

Libby-Jane Charleston
By Libby-Jane Charleston
May 11 2023 - 7:00pm
This green super axe wood splitter was stolen from the Wollar property. Photo via NSW Police
This green super axe wood splitter was stolen from the Wollar property. Photo via NSW Police

Rural Crime Investigators from Mudgee are appealing for information regarding the theft of a 1999 White Toyota Hilux dual cab utility and a green super axe wood splitter on a trailer.

