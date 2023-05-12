For Alan and Bev Hutchinson, volunteering at the local show has been in their blood for generations.
Hailing from Camden, Alan and Bev moved to Orange after getting married.
Years later the couple purchased "Macquarie Park", a livestock and cropping property near Wellington and quickly became involved with the local show.
Alan, who has been treasurer of the Wellington show society for 17 years reminisced about growing up with the show.
"Being part of a show committee has been in my blood ever since I was a young boy," he said.
"From the moment I left school I have been a member of a show and loved it.
"My father was president of the Camden show society and Bev's grandfather was also deeply involved."
During the years, Bev has assisted in coordinating a number of sections, from flowers, the young woman initiative to decorating the town's window display.
"It is a chance for you to show off your community," she said.
"There is a lot of good things about the show, it is a great community event which is why we get involved to keep it going.
"If the show was to stop, and I hate the thought of it stopping, it may never start back up again."
With the 150th anniversary of the Wellington show in 2026, Alan doesn't plan on leaving the committee anytime soon.
"We've enjoyed being part of the show and have met some great friends," he said.
"While we had a tough time during the drought, we are glad we moved to Wellington."
Bev is also a member of the Country Women's Association Wellington branch, which celebrated its 100th anniversary this year.
"Wellington is our home and we want all the different organisations that operate in our small town to survive and continue," she said.
"It is special when you join a group and feel like you're part of something."
The 147th annual Wellington show is on May 13 with events such as speed shearing, yard dog trials and fireworks expected to be a success.
Journalist based in Dubbo for The Land.
