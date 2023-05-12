Backgrounders on the hunt for well-bred Angus steers supported the market at Braidwood's annual weaner sale on Thursday.
A yarding of 2800 head of cattle, the majority made up of steers, drew buyers from Cootamundra, Boorowa, the Central West, Southern Tablelands, Wagga Wagga, Nowra, Holbrook, Leongatha, Gippsland, and western districts of Victoria, as well as local buyers.
Purebred lines of Angus steers between 300-400 kilograms commanded premium prices, selling to $1550 a head, while heifers weighing 250-300kg reached a top of $1230.
Livestock agent Nick Harton, Jim Hindmarsh Livestock Agencies, said it was a very good quality yarding.
"We have mainly locally bred cattle here today," he said.
"They are predominantly Angus and Angus cross, with a few yards of Herefords."
The equal sale-topping steers were sold by Elders Cleary Mcdowall (ECM), Moss Vale, on account of the Henry Family Trust, Braidwood.
The line of 50 weaned steers, carrying Hazeldean bloodlines, weighed 356 kilograms and made $1550, returning 435 cents a kilogram.
WJ Gibbs and Co sold the other sale-topping line on account of Neale Lavis Pty Ltd, Braidwood.
The line of 29 Angus steers weighed 352kg and also made $1550, returning 440c/kg.
Livestock agent Pat Cleary, ECM, said the yarding of cattle was a true representation of the local breeding quality.
"Local breeders have put plenty of money into bulls and breeding over the last 167 years here at Braidwood," he said.
"It certainly reflects in the cattle."
Mr Cleary said the district had experienced a reasonable season.
"The cattle are a little bit lighter than the same sale last year, but that is due to the dry break in the autumn," he said.
Barry and Fiona Tetley, Harolds Cross, sold 17 Simmental/Angus steers weighing 380kg for $1525, returning 401c/kg.
SA and TL Thornton sold 20 Angus steers weighing 336kg for $1485, returning 441c/kg
WKW Holdings sold 48 Angus steers weighing 330kg for $1475, returning 446c/kg.
L Rogers sold 21 Angus steers weighing 313kg for $1305, returning 416c/kg.
RN and RK Laurie sold 12 Angus steers weighing 316kg for $1290, returning 408c/kg.
Buyer were more cautious on the lines of heifers.
Again, the Henry family Trust topped the heifer market, with a line of 26 weaned Angus heifers carrying Hazeldean bloodlines and weighing 339kg, making $1230, returning 362c/kg. The lighter heifers weighing 316kg, made $1120, returning 354c/kg, while their heifers weighing 273kg made $845, returning 309c/kg.
G Hopkins sold five Angus heifers weighing 391kg for $1000, returning 255c/kg.
WKW Holdings sold 25 Angus heifers weighing 278kg for $875, returning 314c/kg.
B and F Tetley sold five Simmental/Angus heifers weighing 356kg for $860, returning 241c/kg, and four Angus cross heifers weighing 340kg for $840, returning 247c/kg.
Tibbats sold six black baldy heifers weighing 320kg for $850, returning 265c/kg.
Cesare Pastoral sold 18 Angus heifers weighing 320kg for $850, returning 265c/kg.
OC and J Royds sold seven Pinzgauer heifers weighing 313kg for $800, returning 255c/kg.
The sale was conducted by WJ Gibbs and Co, Jim Hindmarsh Livestock Agencies, Elders Cleary Mcdowall Moss Vale and Schute Bell BL Goulburn.
