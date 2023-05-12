The Land
Home/Markets

Angus steers reach $1550 a head at annual Braidwood weaner sale

Hayley Warden
By Hayley Warden
Updated May 12 2023 - 5:48pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Debbie Henry, Braidwood, with the line of 29 steers sold on account of the Henry Family Trust. The steers weighed 321kg and made $1485 a head.
Debbie Henry, Braidwood, with the line of 29 steers sold on account of the Henry Family Trust. The steers weighed 321kg and made $1485 a head.

Backgrounders on the hunt for well-bred Angus steers supported the market at Braidwood's annual weaner sale on Thursday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hayley Warden

Hayley Warden

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.