Glenheath ideal for both sheep and cattle

GLENHEATH is a highly productive 360 hectare (890 acre) property that is ideally suited to both sheep and cattle.
Offered by Mick Hogan, who is moving towards retirement, it is the first time the property has been offered for sale in 50 years.
Glenheath is located in the tightly held Black Springs area about 25 minutes south west of Oberon.
The undulating country is described as being about 75 per cent arable with quality soils suitable for oats as well as having natural timbered shelter belts.
The property with an elevation of 1200m also features plenty of natural beauty including picturesque snow in winter.
Glenheath is currently running 1500 breeding ewes and 1200 lambs.
The country is backed by a good fertiliser history and is said to have the potential for a significant increase in the carrying capacity.
The property has excellent water security for livestock with several subsidiaries to the Fish River and a number of spring fed dams.
The average annual rainfall is about 990mm (39 inches).
The well maintained property is in excellent working condition and has excellent infrastructure.
Improvements include quality sheep and cattle yards, a three stand shearing shed, a large machinery shed, and a workshop with a concrete floor.
The four bedroom, two and a half bathroom main residence has a deep wrap around verandah taking in the attractive rural views.
Glenheath also has multiple potential building sites.
Marketing agent Kurt Adams, Ray White Rural, Orange, said Glenheath was located about three hours drive from Sydney.
"The diverse terrain provides plenty of space for outdoor activities like hiking and hunting with nearby attractions such as sapphire fossicking, mushroom foraging and Jenolan Caves, perfect for entertaining guests over the weekend," Mr Adams said.
Glenheath will be auctioned by Ray White Rural in Orange on May 26.
Contact Kurt Adams, 0428 747 050, or Emma Chapman, 0423 658 101, Ray White Rural.
