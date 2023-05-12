The Land
A total of 1484 weaner steers sold for a $881/hd average.

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
Updated May 13 2023 - 7:56am, first published 6:30am
Black steers, showing muscle and frame, continued to hold the price line at Tamworth Livestock Selling Agents Association's store sale with 3490 head penned, an increase of 903 from the sale two weeks ago.

