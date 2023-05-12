Black steers, showing muscle and frame, continued to hold the price line at Tamworth Livestock Selling Agents Association's store sale with 3490 head penned, an increase of 903 from the sale two weeks ago.
Weaner steers and heifers provided the bulk of the penning as well as cows and calves and pregnancy-tested-in-calf (PTIC) females.
A big contribution to the offering was a draft of one brand weaners from the Bylong Valley and another large draft of one brand weaners from the Upper Horton Valley.
There was strong competition on steers from Taroom and Toowoomba, Queensland, while Scone provided a destination for well-bred heifers.
Garvin and Cousens' principal, Phillip Heatherington, said the quality of the weaners on offer was better than the sale two weeks ago, and prices were reflected with a firm market, he added.
Well-bred weaner steers made $860 to $1320/head going to backgrounders and restockers with Qld buyers very active. The drafts of light steers ranged in price from $615 to $735/head. Overall, 1484 weaner steers with an average weight of 257kg, averaged 328c/kg for $881/hd average.
Feedlot operators were active in buying heavy yearling steers.
Heifers sold strongly to a major restocker from Scone. Trends in price ranges for the heifers were not as steep as the steer portion. The better types sold from $740 to $920/head, with the plainer drafts from $350 to $630/head. Overall, 1005 weaner heifers averaged 252kg, at 266c/kg for a $674/hd average.
Limited cows and calves sold from $1220 to 1528/unit. PTIC cows sold to $1280/head, and PTIC heifers made $1500/head.
Two large lines of weaners contributed to the numbers, with 640 mixed cattle from Murrumbo Partnership, Bylong, and 230 Angus and Angus cross steers from Lethbridge Brothers Cattle, Llangollen, Back Creek Road, Upper Horton.
Murrumbo's manager, Shaun Thompson, went to Tamworth to see his weaners sell and said he was "pretty happy with the results".
"We breed calves to sell, it's what we do, and it was our first time selling in Tamworth," Mr Thompson said.
"Normally, we sell on Auctions Plus, but we decided to change it up this year, and we're pretty happy with the result."
He said Murrumbo generally uses 3R Angus bulls over the herd of 950 Hereford cows, with 150 or so calving in Autumn and the remainder joined for a spring calving.
"It's dried off at home, but it's winter and selling our weaners gives us room for our cows, who begin calving in July," he said.
Elders Tamworth were active in buying the Murrumbo steers with the top price of $1210 paid for a pen of 15 black-baldy steers, while the next pen in the lane of 15 went for $1170.
Prices for the Murrumbo steers ranged from $600 for 18 Hereford steers, bought by Nutrien Taroom, while the black baldy steers started at $850, with about 100 steers selling for $1000 or more.
Angus steers offered by Lethbridge Brothers topped at $1260 for a pen of 14, with another 40 selling for $1170, a run of 54 at $1040 and a pen of 57 making $1060. Buyers from Taroom and Coolah were active in seeking these steers.
Tony and Jan Gaudron, Bushmead, Yarrowitch, sold 23 Kilburnie and Bonnybrook Angus blood steers for $1200 and another pen of 19 for $1070.
Alex and Anne Robson, Rosevale, Attunga, sold a pen of seven Renny Lea blood Angus steers for $1020 and another pen for $890.
