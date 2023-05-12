The Land
23 year old Narromine man faces a wide range of charges

Libby-Jane Charleston
Updated May 12 2023 - 3:51pm, first published 2:20pm
A Narromine man faces multiple charges including stealing a car and drug possession. Photo via NSW Police
A 23 year old man has been charged as part of an ongoing investigation into property-related crime in rural areas throughout the state's west.

