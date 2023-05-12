A 23 year old man has been charged as part of an ongoing investigation into property-related crime in rural areas throughout the state's west.
In March this year, Strike Force Dozer was established by officers from the Orana Mid-Western Police District with the assistance of the Rural Crime Prevention Team to investigate rural property crime throughout the Narromine, Warren, Trangie, Nyngan and Cobar areas.
As part of ongoing inquiries, officers attended an address on McNamara's Lane, Narromine, on May 11, where they arrested the 23-year-old man.
He was taken to Narromine Police Station and charged with 29 offences:
The Narromine man was refused bail at Dubbo Local Court and will appear at Narromine Local Court on June 8.
Investigations are continuing.
Anyone with information about Strike Force Dozer is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.