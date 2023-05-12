The Land
Home/Markets

Yass weaner steers sold to $1635

AB
By Alexandra Bernard
Updated May 12 2023 - 5:05pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve and James Faulder, Yass, with their pen of 18 Angus steers, 308kg, sold for $1320. Picture by Alexandra Bernard
Steve and James Faulder, Yass, with their pen of 18 Angus steers, 308kg, sold for $1320. Picture by Alexandra Bernard

WEIGHT was a driving factor for the market at South Eastern Livestock Exchange Yass on Friday where weaner steers sold to a top of $1635 a head.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AB

Alexandra Bernard

Journalist

Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.