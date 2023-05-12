WEIGHT was a driving factor for the market at South Eastern Livestock Exchange Yass on Friday where weaner steers sold to a top of $1635 a head.
A total of 4526 head were yarded at the weaner sale which mainly consisted of black weaner steers.
Delta Agribusiness agent Cameron Rosser said the market was in line with what has been seen in the last fortnight, with anything weighing more than 300 kilograms fully firm and premium paid for weaned cattle.
"A lot of cattle under 300 kilograms presented in wintry condition and met mixed demand."
In the heifers Mr Rosser said heifers with any weight about them that had potential to be future breeders met demand.
"Anything under 270kg it was a hard day for," he said.
Steers mostly sold for $900 to $1635 while heifers mostly made $550 to $1220.
The best presented steers went to a pen of 28 Angus steers, 378kg, with Millwillah and Springwater blood, from Milly Milly Pastoral Co, Young, sold for $1620.
Masterton Pastoral Co, Goulburn, sold 33 Angus steers, 306kg, with Hazeldean and Pine Creek blood, for $1415 and another 34 of the same for $1350.
A line of 25 Angus steers, 325kg, from AR and M Crozier, Yass, made $1440.
Wheeo Pty Ltd, Crookwell, sold 23 Angus steers, 315kg, with Bannaby blood, for $1370. The same vendor sold another 42 Angus steers, 288kg, for $1300.
Steve and Amanda Faulder, Yass, sold 18 Angus steers, 308kg, for $1320 and Mullion Angus, Yass, sold 59 Angus steers, 268kg, for $1220.
The best presented pen of heifers went to Petcalinda, Braidwood, for their pen of seven Angus heifers, 404kg, sold for $1220.
The same vendor sold another four Angus heifers, 336kg, for $960.
Wytaliba Pastoral Co, Crookwell, sold 11 Angus heifers, 306kg, for $1070 and Cesaro Investment, Yass, sold 46 Angus heifers, 287kg, for $900.
Craigmoor Partnership, Goulburn, sold 16 black baldy heifers, 305kg, for $970. The same vendor sold four Hereford heifers, 287kg, for $920.
Ben Haseler, Gundaroo, sold 14 Charolais/Angus heifers, 326kg, for $935.
Buyers were from the local area as well as Wagga Wagga, Narrandera, Young, Forbes and Trangie.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
