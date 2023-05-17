The Land
The Rare Breeds Trust will hold an online fundraising auction

Rebecca Nadge
Rebecca Nadge
May 17 2023 - 6:00pm
The Akubra is one of many items offered up for auction.
A Brahman-inscribed Akubra, holidays, zoo encounters and stockfeed are just some of the items offered in an online auction raising money for preserving rare genetics.

