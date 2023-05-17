A Brahman-inscribed Akubra, holidays, zoo encounters and stockfeed are just some of the items offered in an online auction raising money for preserving rare genetics.
The auction is hosted by The Rare Breeds Trust of Australia, which aims to both conserve and promote endangered livestock breeds.
Treasurer Judy Barnet said the auction was now in its third year and last year raised more than $3000.
The idea for a genebank in Australia was first raised about 10 years ago and had only become more important, she said.
A fire had destroyed a Victorian genetics laboratory and storage facility in 2019 and late last year an administrative error resulted in thousands of straws of buffalo semen being destroyed in the Northern Territory.
Ms Barnet said unlike other nations, there was no semen bank available to the public in Australia.
"We decided between everything that we really needed to do something about preserving the rare breeds for the future," she said.
"To do this we would need to keep them not just in one semen bank, we'd need to use a few."
Ms Barnet said the preservation of rare breeds was an issue that affected all producers, with some rare breed genetics used when modern breeds were developed.
Traits like longevity and hardiness were often features in many of the older breeds, she said.
"If we're going to look to the future we've got to go back to the past as well," she said.
She said anyone considering donating semen could contact the trust.
The auction will be held online at AuctionsPlus until May 23.
Rebecca is livestock editor for The Land based in Orange. She has previously worked for Stock and Land in Victoria, the ABC in Kununurra, and newspapers in Kalgoorlie and New Zealand.
