Volunteer Week will recognise the tireless "Change Makers."

Libby-Jane Charleston
By Libby-Jane Charleston
May 13 2023 - 1:00pm
Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service is proud of its volunteers. Photo:Supplied
Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service is proud of its volunteers. Photo:Supplied

National Volunteer Week kicks off next week, with the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service acknowledging the valuable contribution of its dedicated volunteers as the 'Change Makers' in communities right across Northern NSW.

