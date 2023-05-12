Man seriously injures leg following chainsaw accident on Central West property

A man has injured his leg following an accident on a property in the Central West region.
Emergency services were called to the scene on Friday, May 12 after reports of an accident involving a chainsaw at Maitland Bar.
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service was called to the property, just after 12pm by NSW Ambulance, where a male in his 70s had sustained a serious injury to his leg while operating a chainsaw, a WRHS spokesperson said.
The patient was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics and the Helicopter Critical Care Medical Team.
The man was then airlifted to John Hunter Hospital, Newcastle, in a stable condition.
ALSO IN THE NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.