An "excellent all-round performance" by GrainCorp (ASX code GNC) in the first-half sent share prices soaring - up 18 per cent in a week - despite the 19pc fall in first-half profits.
Investors clearly chose to focus on the increased profit forecast for the full year, the special 10c dividend, which maintains the interim payout at 24c a share, and the fact that average earnings over the cycle have increased.
Pessimists might point out that the drop in profit would have been even greater had it not been for the oilseeds business.
Sales and profits in that sector soared, partly because of the disruption to exports from Ukraine - but the war is a one-off event that won't last forever.
The Punter, however, is not quibbling. The shares are still 23pc down on a year ago and nearly 15pc below what he paid for them, but at least they are heading the right way.
The same cannot be said for the would-be sulphate of potash producer Australian Potash (APC).
The company suffered a body blow last week when the federal government announced that at the request of a third party, it would conduct a review of APC's operations despite all the regulatory approvals already granted by the WA government.
The company, which is short of cash, will need to pay the feds about $34,000, plus unknown consultants' fees, to compensate the government for the cost of conducting its review.
APC has already been told that the promise of multi-million dollar funding from the Northern Territory Infrastructure Facility will be withdrawn at the end of June if the company does not raise equity funding for initial production costs before then.
That deadline now looks impossible.
Meanwhile, the Punter has bought 15,000 shares in Centrex Ltd (CXM) at 15c.
Its phosphate rock is apparently good enough for the company to expand into the production of phosphoric acid.
