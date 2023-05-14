Provided good agronomy is practised, such as rotations to reduce the impact of diseases like crown rot, and timely sowing, level of soil nitrogen plus sufficient crop available water (stored and in-crop rainfall) are commonly the keys to top crop yields.
Clearly, there is little we can do about in-crop rainfall, so assessing appropriate nitrogen is always going to be difficult. But at least having a good knowledge of current available soil moisture, with perhaps some respect for likely forecast rainfall over the crop growing period, can help set a yield target. A yield target then sets a likely nitrogen requirement and helps determine likely nitrogen fertiliser needs.
Having a good idea of current soil water levels is a starting point for setting a yield target. SoilWaterApp is available free from the App Store, my brother Dr David Freebairn led the team that developed it with GRDC support. SoilWaterApp (soilwaterapp.net.au) is an efficient way of assessing soil water storage for a wide range of soil types and locations across Australia.
For example, in our area, on a deep clay loam, with a well-managed fallow since the last harvest, the current stored soil water level is estimated at around 170 millimetres. That goes a long way towards a possible good crop this season. In contrast, red-brown earth may have around 119mm of stored available soil water. These calculations, like other models, assume an excellent standard of fallow management with early weed kills.
Estimating what rainfall is likely this season is anyone's guess, with the Bureau of Meteorology indicating maybe a drier-than-average season. A sensible position may be to go reasonably conservative on rainfall expectations, at least at this early growth stage.
Estimating likely soil nitrogen (assuming elements like phosphorus have been applied at sowing at sufficient levels) is more difficult. Soil testing is valuable, provided it is done to at least 60cm depth, but noting soils across a paddock vary greatly (value of yield mapping and multiple soil samples). While soils can be categorised as low, medium, and high nitrogen, calculations to assess available soil nitrogen can be made.
A surface zero to 10 centimetres available nitrogen soil test, as an example, could test 30mg/kg. For a typical loam soil with a bulk density of 1.1g/cubic cm, this amounts to 33kg/ha available nitrogen (mainly nitrate but also ammonium). Nitrogen tests for the 10 to 60cm layer might be 5mg/kg. This would amount to a further 33kg/ha nitrogen (5.0 lots of 10cm x 5 x 1.3 bulk density). A total of 64kg/ha available soil nitrogen.
The difficult part is estimating how much of the total soil nitrogen pool, which is mainly in the unavailable form, will become available over the crop growing period. If after a legume pasture, for example, clovers or lucerne, or a legume crop, good rates of nitrogen mineralisation are likely. A legume crop, on average, leads to a build-up of nitrogen by around 50kg/ha. Much of this is likely available for the following crop.
Estimating crop nitrogen requirements naturally vary according to crop yield. For example, a 3.0t/ha wheat crop at 11 per cent protein, will take off around 58kg/ha nitrogen. Available soil nitrogen for this yield will be around 120 to 130kg/ha. A crop yielding 6.0t/ha will require double this amount of available soil nitrogen.
With three previous good crops in a row for many areas, a lot of nitrogen has been removed via grain. Many paddocks will require careful assessment for calculating fertiliser needs. In southern and central NSW, it is generally feasible to progressively add nitrogen fertiliser during the season if yield prospects progress well. In the north, most seasons provide fewer opportunities to top up nitrogen, as reasonable rain after nitrogen application is needed for incorporation and efficient crop uptake.
Research has shown that if excess nitrogen is applied to a crop, the risk of it contributing to lower yield is pretty low. Canola research notes a low risk of lower yield with much of the excess nitrogen available for following crops. In cereals, the risk of adverse yield from excess nitrogen in a dry finish is also low.
Another good pointer to below-par soil nitrogen is previous crops' grain protein level. If proteins have been below 11pc, soil nitrogen is likely to be subpar.
Next week: Competition key to pasture weed control.
