The Land
Home/News

Soil nitrogen plus sufficient crop available water are commonly the keys to top crop yields

By Bob Freebairn
May 15 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Provided good agronomy is practised, such as rotations to reduce the impact of diseases like crown rot, and timely sowing, level of soil nitrogen plus sufficient crop available water (stored and in-crop rainfall) are commonly the keys to top crop yields.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.