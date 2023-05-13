The Land
Man flown to hospital in critical condition after head-on crash on Snowy Mountains Highway near Adelong

By Georgia Rossiter
May 13 2023 - 12:00pm
Emergency services were called to head-on crash near Adelong on Friday afternoon. Picture file
A man has been flown to hospital in a critical condition after a head-on crash involving two vehicles on the Snowy Mountains Highway on Friday afternoon.

Journalist

Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702

