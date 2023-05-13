The Land
Home/News

Hundreds of nurses join NSW public health system

By Phoebe Loomes
May 13 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW Premier Chris Minns says the next generation of nurses are already making a positive impact. (Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS)
NSW Premier Chris Minns says the next generation of nurses are already making a positive impact. (Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS)

Hundreds of extra nurses and midwives are set to join the NSW public health system as the Minns government works towards a goal of hiring more than 1000 new graduates.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.