The Land
Date locked in for treasurer's first budget

By Luke Costin
Updated May 13 2023 - 12:03pm, first published 12:02pm
Treasurer Daniel Mookhey will hand down his first NSW budget on September 19. (Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS)
The date of the first Minns government budget has been locked in as reviews into the state's infrastructure pipeline, kids' voucher schemes and other programs continue.

