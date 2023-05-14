A devastated family is calling for better facilities and procedures in regional hospitals after their son missed out on critical medical attention which they say could have saved his life.
Joseph Ginty, 40 passed away at his home in Cootamundra on Saturday, November 26, 2022, after he fell off his push bike while cycling home through the car park of a local supermarket the previous evening.
Joseph, affectionately known as Joe, had suffered a significant head injury, according to his father Steve Ginty.
After waiting for a length of time, an ambulance took him to Cootamundra Hospital, but Mr Ginty said without a CT scan available, Joe had likely thought his injury was minor and decided to leave the hospital.
He walked home, and passed away sometime on Saturday morning from a brain haemorrhage.
"He was just a beautiful, warm, loving son and brother," mother Susan Ginty said.
"He was excited about this new chapter in Cootamundra and he had only moved there for three weeks. He was working on a build just outside of town."
Joe's parents, and his other family members are hoping to make improvements to regional hospitals like Cootamundra so other lives may be saved.
"I believe he was disadvantaged in his treatment because this accident occurred in a rural area," Mrs Ginty said.
"If he was in a metropolitan area, he would have had access to necessary life saving medical and surgical interventions."
Mr Ginty said regional hospitals like Cootamundra, Walgett or Gulargambone and many more, need "life-saving" technology like CT scanners despite their small populations.
"Our family is faced with the reality that some things need to improve within the health system," he said.
"Our mission in speaking for this article is to make changes so that another 'Joe' receives that essential scan and emergency attention that could save his or her life.
"In Coonamble, where we come from, why is the nearest CT scanner in Dubbo 160kms away?"
A spokesperson for NSW Police said the matter was before the Coroner.
A spokesperson for the Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD) also said they were not able to comment on the matter.
"Murrumbidgee Local Health District extends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mr Ginty," the spokesperson said.
Joe was born in Dubbo on June 24, 1982 and grew up in Coonamble before he and his family moved Dubbo, and then to Sydney when he was nine.
Family and friends remember his sharp wit and "legendary" one-liners, his gentlemanly nature, and his carpentry talent.
At his funeral, Joe's sister Rebecca said most people used the word "gentle" to describe her brother.
"Other words people have said to me are 'humble', 'kind', and 'generous'," she said. "Joe was the best big brother we could ever want."
Joe was laid to rest at Macquarie Park cemetery in Sydney, with friends and family invited to share their memories of him.
Cootamundra residents can fill out a survey about what health services they think Cootamundra needs, or can be improved before it closes on May 28, via the MLHD's Facebook page.
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
