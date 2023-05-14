The Land
Apple will activate its Emergency SOS feature

By Jennifer Dudley-Nicholson
May 15 2023 - 8:00am
Some Apple iPhones will be able to send emergency messages using satellites from May 15. (Jennifer Dudley-Nicholson/AAP PHOTOS)
Lost hikers, injured climbers and car crash victims will be able to send for help even when outside mobile phone range using new technology launching in Australia.

