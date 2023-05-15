Primex Field Days at Casino wrapped up its 39th three-day event on Saturday with livestock sales, machinery enquiries and a host of forums that brought together regional leaders to discuss the future of agricultural industry.
Livestock sales are always a strong feature at Primex Field Days and this year was no exception, with Little Valley Grazing Co at Stratheden selling a two-year old Braford paddock bull for $7000 to new clients at Dyraaba, who will put him over poll Hereford cows.
"Primex was very strong for us," said stud principal Doug Bennett, with orders from clients in the Macleay and Clarence Valley along with repeat business from Tweed graziers.
The weekend coincided with the Braford breed national feature event, part of Warialda show, in which the stud came home with a swag of champion ribbons.
"Primex has really been extraordinary for us over the years and we put it down to exposure. You've got to be out there to be seen," said Mr Bennett.
At the annual George and Fuhrmann Primex heifer show the top price of $3320 went to a black baldy Angus cross offered by Matt and Jess Hannigan and sold to Stewart and Selina Edmunds at Caniaba while first cross Brahman/Hereford females sold to $1700 from Daryl Amos, Old Bonalbo, proving that commitment to quality cattle remains strong among buyers.
This was the second Primex event within the same financial year, with the previous field days making up for prior cancellations due to flood and the pandemic.
Indeed last week's event had been bumped forward by a week to avoid the Brisbane truck and heavy machinery show, but put it somewhat at odds with Farm Fest at Toowoomba and Tocal field days. Meanwhile around the country there were events in the Riverina and in South Australia and exhibitors can't be everywhere at once.
"We're expecting a good field days for our 40th anniversary event scheduled for May 16-18, 2024," said event owner Bruce Wright, whose father John kicked off the Primex concept for Casino in 1985.
As a gesture of appreciation to key exhibitors and individuals a Primex Hall of Fame plaque was erected in the exhibition hall. The names of those on the list included the "voice of the show" Peter Crawford, who has been the event's primary announcer for the past 37 years.
There was also an award for former Queensland Country Life and The Land journalist Kevin Elsley, who was recognised for his prolific multi-decade coverage of North Coast agricultural events.
A wealth of information was available at the Local Land Services tent, and the forestry hub - where a traditional North Coast industry looks set for a make-over as the demand for corporate carbon credits looks to trees to offset emissions.
The Northern Rivers Business Hub had a presence at Primex, with Jane Laverty Business NSW Manager for the Northern Rivers leading a discussion about the advancement of agriculture through investment and influence.
Southern Cross University's school of regenerative agriculture led a discussion about the future ag space and how it will make room for an emerging carbon market.
