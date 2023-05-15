The price of farmland across New South Wales has risen for nine years in a row.
Prices recorded at rural property sales last year pushed farmland values further into record territory with a 15.9 per cent rise in the median price per hectare in 2022.
The median price for farmland across the state reached $7349/ha.
This is the analysis of one of the nation's biggest farm lenders, Rural Bank (part of the Bendigo and Adelaide Bank group) which says nationally, a number of market "headwinds" have softened the market.
A total of 1.3 million hectares of farmland was traded across NSW in 2022 worth $4.4 billion.
Growth was led by the Central West region which saw a 46.4pc rise in the median price per hectare.
Exceptionally strong growth was also seen in the New England and North West region where the median price rose 35.3pc.
Those two regions account for the largest share of the state's transactions, according to Rural Bank.
Combined they accounted for 44pc of transactions in 2022 to "have a significant influence" on the direction of the state's median price.
Growth in the South East, Far West and Riverina Murray regions was relatively lower but still strong at between 15-17pc.
Modest growth of 7.7pc was seen in the Hunter region while the North Coast recorded a fall of 9.6pc.
In terms of longer-term price trends, both the Central West and South East regions have the longest runs of uninterrupted growth with a ninth year of growth in 2022, the bank's analysis found.
There was a sharp decline in the number of sales which fell 41.9pc in 2022.
With 2309 transactions, is was the lowest transaction volume in the past 28 years.
This was in stark contrast to the preceding two years when transaction volume rose 62pc from 2019 to a 15-year high in 2021.
Rural Bank said this suggested landholders who delayed sales during drought conditions in 2018 and 2019 capitalised on improved conditions and high land prices in 2020 and 2021 to sell properties.
"Those selling intentions tapered off by 2022 on the back of three consecutive years of wet conditions and high commodity prices which led to fewer pressures on landholders to sell," the report found.
Nicole Killen, Rural Bank, Wagga Wagga said: "Another year of excellent seasonal conditions in NSW continued to fuel appetite for expansion from family farming enterprises.
"Good conditions also led to tighter supply of land on the market as potential sellers were encouraged to continue farming.
"While wet conditions were beneficial for most areas, those affected by flooding saw a slowdown in both buying and selling activity.
"Demand has cooled off in recent months as higher interest rates and lower livestock prices have reduced the number of buyers at auctions.
"This will likely result in lower growth in land values for 2023."
"Rising borrowing costs and softening commodity prices will likely weigh on demand in 2023, limiting growth prospects in comparison to the past year."
While analysts say land prices will keep rising it will be at a slower pace to signal the end of the record run.
Only a tightened supply of farms for sale last year kept those headwinds at bay and saw yet more price records.
The bank points to an "inflection point" to finally slow the growth in values recorded right around Australia.
Farmland sales last year equated to 8.8 million hectares of land valued at $11.7 billion.
For comparison, wheat exports from last year's bumper harvest have been valued at $14.2 billion and in 2020-21 red meat and livestock exports totalled $14.6 billion.
The amount of land which changed hands is similar in size to a European country such as Hungary.
The bank's annual deep dive into Australian Farmland Values said some of the drivers of the farmland price boom in recent years had changed.
Tracking every farmland sale annually for almost three decades, the 2023 Rural Bank report is the longest running analysis of the farmland market in Australia.
Interest rate rises are starting to bite, agricultural commodity prices began to fall during the second half of 2022 plus the cost of key farm inputs hurt cash flows.
Although, as Rural Bank's analysts point out, farmland values are still expected to rise as demand still outstrips supply but not to the same extent as recent years.
Rural Bank's head of agribusiness development Andrew Smith said: "While there was enough momentum to sustain growth in farmland values in 2022, the continuation of these headwinds into 2023 could begin to drive a slowdown in growth."
Mr Smith said it was unlikely farmland values had yet peaked or were headed down.
"Rather, the new level of interest rates, downturn in commodity prices and potential for a drier finish to 2023 points to farmland values reaching an inflection point.
"Growth is still expected in 2023, albeit at a slower rate than the previous two years."
The Rural Bank report said farm land prices kept rising last year for the ninth consecutive year.
Land prices jumped another 20pc last year, following the 20pc rise the year before.
The national median price per hectare for Australian farmland is $8506 per hectare.
According to the bank's many years of data, farm prices have risen by 167pc in nine years.
Hold onto your broadbrimmed hats, the Northern Territory recorded a stunning price growth of 108pc.
Across the states in 2022, Tasmania soared on its median price per hectare with a 54.9pc lift.
Victoria, South Australia and Western Australia all recorded growth of more than 20pc closely followed by Queensland and NSW with increases of 15.9pc and 18.9pc respectively.
According to Rural Bank records, was the first time growth of over 15pc was recorded across all states and territories in 28 years..
The supply and demand equation came into play as the number of farm properties available for sale last year fell sharply.
Nationally, the number of farmland transactions fell by 34.3pc to 6588 - the lowest level of transactions in 28 years.
Across the states, falls in sales ranged from 13.8pc in Tasmania to a 44.6pc fall in Victoria.
South Australia was the only state to record an increased number of transactions in 2022.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
