A total of 2560 cattle were yarded at Central Tableland Livestock Exchange Carcoar last Friday where cows with calves sold to a top of $2680 a unit.
Elders Emms Mooney agent, Ben Emms, said the market was in line with expectations and matched every other sale across the state in the last week.
"It was tough enough but not massively cheaper when you took quality into account," he said.
"There's been a significant softening in demand and there's plenty of cattle so buyers don't need to go as hard."
Mr Emms said it was a fair quality yarding for the normal store sale with decent black steers sold for just north of 400 cents a kilogram and heifers up to 300c/kg.
"The crossbreds were very cheap - there was not a lot of demand there."
Mr Emms said the big runs of pregnancy-tested-in-calf females sold relatively well, making to a top of $1990.
Lindsay Fryer, AWN Orange, said like everywhere the market was getting cheaper.
Mr Fryer said there was mostly local support only with cattle starting to show the signs of the season.
"The fat market is coming down and the season is changing so we've got a few difficult months ahead to get through," he said.
Weaner steers sold for $300 a head to $1270 and yearling steers made $950 to $1360.
Weaner heifers sold for $280 to $1220 and yearling heifers made $800 to $1310.
PTIC heifers sold for $820 to $1910 and PTIC cows made $980 to $1990, while cows with calves for $1675 to $2680.
Thurloe Beef, Lucknow, sold three Angus steers, 342kg, for $1345 and Wunderee Pastoral, Bathurst, sold eight Angus-cross steers, 363kg, for $1295.
Emily Downs, Guyong, sold 11 Angus steers, 363kg, for $1250.
Long Paddock Pastoral, Hobbys Yards, sold 15 Charolais-cross steers, 349kg, with Rosedale blood, for $1225.
In the heifers Stephen Weyman, Cowra, sold 11 Angus-cross weaner heifers, 375kg, for $1310.
A line of 15 Angus-cross heifers, 424kg, from MP Streeter Trading Co, Tarana, sold for $1225. The same vendor sold another 19 Angus-cross heifers, 361kg, for $1210.
King Valley Partners, Young, sold 21 Hereford heifers, 373kg, for $960.
Fostoria Fannon, Scone, sold 20 Angus PTIC cows, joined to Watteltop Angus bulls, for $1990. The same vendor sold another 38 PTIC heifers, joined to low birthweight Wattletop Angus bulls, for $1900.
A line of six Limousin-cross cows with calves from T Monaghan sold for $2680.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
