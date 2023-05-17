The Land
Carcoar cows with calves sell to $2680

AB
By Alexandra Bernard
May 17 2023 - 12:30pm
A total of 2560 cattle were yarded at Carcoar last Friday which sold to a cheaper trend. File picture.
A total of 2560 cattle were yarded at Carcoar last Friday which sold to a cheaper trend. File picture.

A total of 2560 cattle were yarded at Central Tableland Livestock Exchange Carcoar last Friday where cows with calves sold to a top of $2680 a unit.

