The Land
Text-for-help satellite service is now available in Australia

Updated May 15 2023 - 2:03pm, first published 1:30pm
Farmers have welcomed a potentially life-saving addition to the next generation of the latest iPhones. Photo:File
NSW Farmers claims the rollout of emergency satellite connectivity on the latest iPhones will be a lifesaver for the bush.

