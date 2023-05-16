Trade talks with China have been going very well for the Kneipp family of Dundee, NSW, with a mutual respect for hard work and customer service driving a friendship within industry that seems to elude other sectors.
Better known to the cattle world as breeders of powerful Battalion Hereford, and lately Speckle Park, a foray into the world of fashion has created a valuable form of off-farm income.
In a quest to find a better trucker's cap to promote the Battalion brand, Grant and Kylie Kneipp stumbled upon an opportunity to help other breeders showcase their brand.
The business run out of the farm at Dundee now employs four staff, although not all of them work close to hand. One artist who, earned his job through an on-line design competition, lives in the US state of Colorado
Central to their production has been good communications with Chinese textile mills and hat makers.
"I find them to be hard-working people like us," says Mr Kneipp. "We find like in Australia it's best to work with people you like. The China issue is all political. We don't feel tension at the business level."
"There is a perception that China sells only cheap manufactured products but that has not been to our experience. Of course you also pay to get that quality but it is then as good as anywhere.
"We tried for years to get this sort of quality made in Australia but we couldn't get it."
The business has created trucker hats for country music great The Wolfe Brothers and another line for surf singer-songwriter Jack Johnson.
The Insignia Co brand is itself is becoming something of a fashion statement
"It's really about the relationship," says Mrs Kneipp. "There is a lot of trust involved. We're still learning and we don't always get it right. The worst person we dealt with in China was one that previously sent us a baby gift!"
Mrs Kneipp said it was important to show respect for culture when talking trade with the Asian powerhouse.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.