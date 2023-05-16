The Land
Teaching the next generation of agricultural workers to rely on out-of-the-box education

JB
By Jamie Brown
May 16 2023 - 10:00am
Ben Holmes from the Primary Industries Education Foundation with an example of what kids can do to build pollinator habitat on their way to becoming the next crop of food and fibre workers.
Agriculture has a shortage of workers and yet it is a stimulating career and we want to showcase the variety of industries

- Ben Holmes

When it comes to growing the next generation of food and fibre educators, former high school agriculture teacher Ben Holmes is willing to get teaching resources out of the classroom and into the paddock.

