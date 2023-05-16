Agriculture has a shortage of workers and yet it is a stimulating career and we want to showcase the variety of industries- Ben Holmes
When it comes to growing the next generation of food and fibre educators, former high school agriculture teacher Ben Holmes is willing to get teaching resources out of the classroom and into the paddock.
Funded by the NSW storm and flood recovery fund, Mr Holmes is employed to help re-build resilience in all those local government areas affected by the 2021 inundations.
"Agriculture has a shortage of workers and yet it is a stimulating career and we want to showcase the variety of industries and job roles," he says.
We are looking at ways to build support for educators and I believe that will be about attracting people who want to innovate, make a difference and help environmental outcomes."
Ag learning starts young and Mr Holmes has developed low cost methods of teaching involving seed and sowing kits to trial real on-farm practice, along with instruction on how to build habitat for critical pollinators.
"When you put something like a predatory wasp nest in their hands they are able to take ownership of this issue. They can help create diversity that helps make a difference.
Trials on a macadamia farm near Lismore are already looking at comparing horticulture zones with buffer areas to build up a picture of sustainable management.
"This is about kids being empowered," he said. "This is not learning from a textbook.
"This is about creating resilience through empowerment and by getting the school curriculum to talk about a career in primary industries."
