The Country Women's Association of NSW is pushing for more centres to be included in the state's Country University Centre (CUC) network.
The move comes after Regional Education Commissioner, Fiona Nash, appealed to the CWA for its support.
A joint proposal was put forward by the Broken Hill and Cooma branches to advocate for the expansion of the regional university centre network across NSW.
An urgency motion to support the initiative was passed at the group's annual general meeting last week in Bathurst.
Cooma branch member, Kay Anderson, said she supported the concept after having seen the positive impact a CUC had on her local community.
"CUC Snowy Monaro was the first country university centre opened in Australia and it has just celebrated its tenth year of operation," she said.
"Whether you are a young person or a mature age student, CUC allows people to study in their local community during their own time.
"There are other communities in the Riverina that want a CUC, so I am pushing for the grant money to be extended."
Broken Hill branch member, Cristina Tolu, who also supported the move, said all regional communities should have access to higher education opportunities.
"I wanted to study another degree, however, this was not feasible for me as I have a mortgage, home, family and business in Broken Hill, so I can't uproot myself and leave.
"Accessing remote tertiary education in a facility designed to service the needs of a regional area allows communities to up-skill and retain their local talent.
"If people relocate, not only can it be harder to move back to their regional area but the local community also loses the potential to have a qualified professional because studying in the area was not accessible."
Master of science (agriculture) student Georgie Hamilton relocated from the family farm, "Inverness", near Garah, to study nursing after graduating from high school.
Ms Hamilton completed her undergraduate degree on campus at the University of New England, Armidale, and became a registered oncology nurse in Tamworth before returning home to the farm during COVID-19 seeking a career change.
"When I began working on the farm, I realised just how big the agricultural sector is and knew I needed to further develop my understanding of the industry," she said.
"I always thought I had to leave home to study, however, the northwest CUC in Moree has made remote studying so much easier.
"The CUC provides me with the flexibility to work on the farm during the day and study towards a higher level of education at night."
Ms Hamilton has been a member of the northwest CUC for 18 months and said it provides her with a sense of security.
"If we have a blackout on the farm I can go into town and access a quiet study space that has high speed internet," she said.
"I can also walk into my exams with more confidence as I don't have to worry about the internet.
"Knowing I can work on the farm, full-time, and continue studying is great."
The regional university centre network received $16.7 million in funding from the federal government in 2018 to support eight study centres under the regional universities initiative.
After funding was increased in 2019 and 2020, an additional $25.6 million was committed to support the continued operation of the first 16 centres from 2022-23 to 2025-26.
However, of the eight new centres set to be established in remote areas from 2021-2025, none are located in NSW.
