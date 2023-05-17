The Land
Home/Agribusiness

Wildlife twins reckon give the dingo a chance to aid Aussie ecology

JB
By Jamie Brown
May 17 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The "wildlife twins" Bridget and Soph Thomson advocate for the dingo as an environmental custodian. They are pictured here at the recent Primex Field Days.
The "wildlife twins" Bridget and Soph Thomson advocate for the dingo as an environmental custodian. They are pictured here at the recent Primex Field Days.

Alstonville-based "wildlife twins" Bridget and Soph Thomson are fiercely passionate about the value a stable dingo population can bring to the Australian environment.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JB

Jamie Brown

North Coast reporter

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.