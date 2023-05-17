Alstonville-based "wildlife twins" Bridget and Soph Thomson are fiercely passionate about the value a stable dingo population can bring to the Australian environment.
To help educate their audience, they showcase their own domestically-bred dingo who is "like a monkey in a dog's body with a cat's ability".
The professional dog trainers and social media sensations have been advising people about Australia's native canine for the past six years.
This dingo is definitely on the spectrum," says Soph Thomson. "You can tell her what to do but she won't. If you ask her she might. But once you are in her inner-circle she will begin to accept you."
To be able to showcase dingoes the sisters have had to de-sensitive these wild canines to be able to deal with crowds at hand.
"I just love learning about them," says Ms Thomson. "The evidence is there that these wild canines can change the fate of our biodiversity."
Central to that argument is the need to allow groups of dingos to stabilise their populations, to allow the dominate dogs to lead and teach others.
"They are an unsung wildlife hero and yet they've been completely demonised," says Ms Thomson of the dingo, and point to studies highlighting the good that re-introduced wolves have done to the wildlife of Yellowstone National Park in the US.
"Just give them a change to develop pack structure and then see the results," she says.
