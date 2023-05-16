When it comes to cattle prices, Mount Seaview beef producer Miles Clissold says "we can't live in Goldilocks land forever".
Despite prices dropping to an average of 20 cents a kilogram at Kempsey Stock and Land's weaner sale last Thursday, Mr Clissold said he was happy with the prices for his Angus cross cattle considering the current market.
Mr Clissold's Angus cross weaners went under the hammer for between 270c/kg (weight 225kg) and 295c/k (weight 220kg) to buyers in Queensland and southern NSW.
"If you look at the big picture from a year ago, prices are back a long way," Mr Clissold said.
"But we can't live in Goldilocks land forever, it is what it it...it goes in waves in the cattle market.
"We we were happy, as farmers we are price takers so we have to take what we can get so we are moderately happy."
This time last year Mr Clissold sold 63 weaners at Kempsey with prices more than double to what was paid last week.
Mr Clissold said he kept most of his heifers this year to see where the market stood coming into Spring.
"For us it makes more sense to hold on and use them as replacements or sell, we are in the position not to sell and hold on," he said.
After three years of "as much rainfall as we wanted", Mr Clissold said the season had been good on the coast with rain falling at the right time.
"We have been able to plant winter pasture, we just finished sowing rye grass," he said.
The top priced steers, a pen of 24 Angus weaners averaging 220kg, were sold by R and R Clarke, of Nulla Nulla Creek, to Brad Ingram, Rollands Plains for 446.2c/kg or $1374.55.
Mr Ingram also picked up the best pen of Angus steers (weight 330.80kg) bred by Wayne and Lyn Mainey of Toorooka for 405.2c/kg and the best pen of Angus heifers (weight 301kg) from Tom Purcell, Sherwood for a top of 400.2c/kg.
Michael Burke and Carolynn Boone, Wauchope had the top prices heifers, a pen of six Angus females averaging 305kg, which went under the hammer for 300.2c/kg or $932.27 to Davidson and Cameron, Gunnedah.
The best pen of weaners was awarded to to Sue Lowe, Nulla Nulla, 20 Charbray weaners. Of those 15 weighing 330kg were sold to a top of 318.20/kg to Kinchela Cattle Company.
Ian McGoldrick from Kempsey Stock and Land said good quality Angus weaners were 10 to 30c/kg dearer than previous sales while Bos Indicus influenced cattle were up to 30c/kg cheaper.
But Mr McGoldrick said heifers were around 50c/kg dearer that similar coastal sales held that week.
"Nearly half of the yarding (2920 weaners) went to Queensland as they have good feed compared to western NSW where it's very dry," Mr McGoldrick said.
