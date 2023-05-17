A further lurch in the cattle market last week signified yet another uncomfortable jostle on the long ride home from unprecedented highs.
"Are the processors making money? Well, put it this way, they're not whinging," says George and Fuhrmann agent Jasen Somerville at Casino. "By July this run of weaners will be finished and the price will be better. What will really make it come up is if we get rain in the west. Oats are planted but they really need that second fall. Meanwhile most of our cattle are going to Queensland. They have saved us; they've put a floor in the market thank goodness because there's no one else."
Even during the historic cattle crash of the 1970s prices initially fell over a longer period, recalls cattle finisher Robert Gill, Alexander Downs at Merriwa, where sharp drought has put a lid on producer confidence.
"Demand won't be strong unless there's a change in the season," he said, predicting a mid-August price upswing at the earliest. He noted the lack of oats in a 20,000 acre (8000ha) area between Merriwa, Coolah and Cassilis.
"That would normally feed 20,000 cattle," he said. "We only buy the best Charolais cross cattle and last week at Lismore we paid 250c/kg or less than $700. I wonder how producers are going to pay their bills?"
At Coonamble the situation isn't much better with winter feed the missing ingredient in backgrounders being able to take advantage of cheap prices.
"It is certainly a challenge," says backgrounder Adam Macrae, Tyrone. "There is an opportunity to replace cheap fat cattle with cheap stores but we can't execute as we'd like due to seasonal conditions. It went dry so quick."
There remains a chance that winter rain could deliver in the west, with an isolated fall of 28mm at the property 25km out of Coonamble. Further north at Goondiwindi there are reports of 50mm on Monday. Rain north of Inverell and along the border has also been significant.
"All we need is follow-up rain to change prices," he said. "We were overvalued last year and we are undervalued at this point but as they say, the market is never wrong."
Last week Tamworth agent Ben Goodman, with Ian Morgan Livestock, sold a very even line of 640 head of Angus cross weaner cattle off Murrumbo in the Bylong Valley and was pleased with the decision to present at the physical saleyards, rather than online where prices for weaner calves have been very soft of late. Most of the heifers went to the Hunter Valley while the steers went to a Tamworth backgrounder who will put them on oats.
"The affect of the destocking in dry areas means that they will have to restock when it rains," he said. "And for the increased supermarket demand for grass finished beef, it appears there will be a shortfall in late winter and spring."
