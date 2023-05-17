"Are the processors making money? Well, put it this way, they're not whinging," says George and Fuhrmann agent Jasen Somerville at Casino. "By July this run of weaners will be finished and the price will be better. What will really make it come up is if we get rain in the west. Oats are planted but they really need that second fall. Meanwhile most of our cattle are going to Queensland. They have saved us; they've put a floor in the market thank goodness because there's no one else."