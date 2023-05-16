The Land
Water Minister Rose Jackson wants to prevent further fish deaths in the Menindee Lakes

May 16 2023 - 12:00pm
Tests show the Menindee fish kill was not caused by pesticides. Photo: File
Tests show the Menindee fish kill was not caused by pesticides. Photo: File

State water minister Rose Jackson has asked the office of the NSW chief scientist and engineer (OCSE) to conduct an independent review of the unprecedented deaths of millions of fish at Menindee.

