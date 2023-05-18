Southern inland water users due to comply with metering rules

NRAR officer inspecting a meter. Picture supplied

This is branded content for NRAR.

Water users in the southern inland area of NSW are urged to take action to make sure they comply with the new non-urban water metering regulations.

After being extended for six months due to flooding, the southern inland deadline in the NSW Government's state-wide rollout of the new metering rules is June 1, 2023.

By this date, most works that take water must comply, including pumps above 100mm and bores above 200mm in the Lower Darling, Lowbidgee, Murray, Murrumbidgee and Lachlan regions and some at-risk groundwater sources.

The Natural Resources Access Regulator (NRAR) is committed to helping water users know the rules and provides useful information about the metering requirements on its website as well as resources such as fact sheets and videos.

NRAR Director Regulatory Initiatives, Ian Bernard, said water users should follow these three steps to ensure they meet their compliance obligations:

Check your licence and approval details on the on the NSW Water Register to see what is listed and whether there are any existing metering conditions that you need to comply with now. WaterNSW can assist you to amend your approval if you need to update any details including the size of your installed pump or to make your work inactive. Use the NSW Government's to see if, and how, the rules apply to you. online metering guidance tool to see if, and how, the rules apply to you. If the rules apply to you, contact a duly qualified person (DQP), such as a certified meter installer (CMI) to discuss your situation. They can advise you about what equipment you need, and order, install and validate it. A list of DQPs can be found on , such as a certified meter installer (CMI) to discuss your situation. They can advise you about what equipment you need, and order, install and validate it. A list of DQPs can be found on Irrigation Australia's website

"Our approach to assessing compliance with the new water metering framework is simple. If the rules apply to you, you must install a tamper proof, accurate meter and have it verified by a certified professional," Mr Bernard said.

Duly Qualified Person (DQP) installing a meter. Picture supplied

"Water licences in NSW are worth almost $30B. Accurate meters are an important way to protect this valuable asset, while making sure there's enough water to go around for the community and the environment.

"We also know these meters can provide a more accurate read of on-farm water balances, which can help reduce water waste, save money and improve yields.

"We are charged with enforcing the NSW water laws and expect water users to demonstrate they have made every reasonable effort to comply with the new regulations by their rollout date.

"Water users in the Lower Darling, Lowbidgee, Murray, Murrumbidgee and Lachlan regions should be prepared to show NRAR the steps they've taken to comply and act quickly if they haven't made a reasonable effort to meet the metering requirements.

"A 'reasonable effort' means that you either have accurate metering equipment installed, have commenced an alternative pathway to compliance, or at a minimum you have a formal agreement with a certified meter installer in place," he said.