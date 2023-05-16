With last year's devastating flood season still fresh in the minds of communities across NSW, a federal government plan to invest $236 million for a flood warning network has been welcomed.
Eugowra residents are still reeling from the horror of November 14, 2022; the town was hard hit by the flooding event that came without warning. The Mandagery Creek peaked at record levels when catchment areas received 100mm to 120mm of rain in a very short time.
The fast nature of the event caught the town by surprise and left people with little or no time to move livestock. It was one of the largest air rescue operations in Australian history. More than 150 were airlifted from their roofs to safety while two people lost their lives. Around 80 percent of homes and businesses were severely damaged.
The Mandagery Creek has now been listed as a priority in receiving special attention. The government plans will also include an additional $8.6m to create the first national emergency stockpile to improve the ability of emergency teams to respond in the wake of disaster.
This investment, which will be spread across ten years, aims to improve reliability and consistency of flood data, forecasts and warnings.
Environment minister Tanya Plibersek said people need access to the best available information, in real time.
"Reliable flood warnings will help Australians prepare for moments of extreme weather. It will keep people safer as they happen. And being better prepared will, when the water recedes, help reduce the financial impact of flooding on families and businesses," Ms Plibersek said.
Eugowra farmer Dave Herbert is hopeful the government plans will make a difference. But he said this depends on close consultation with the community; many of whom are still deeply traumatised.
Mr Herbert said one of the major problems during the November floods was that there are only two gauges on the creek.
"Two gauges on the creek is just not enough. We need around five gauges as the creek has a very large catchment - all the way from Mount Canobolas nearly to Parkes, so it is very large," Mr Herbert said.
"A new warning system has been identified as a critical piece of infrastructure in the reconstruction of the town so that people feel safe when it rains. But we need more than just gauges. We need SMS warnings, similar to the SMS people receive during fires, or even a siren."
"We need a warning system that's user friendly and more accurate than what's there right now. There's no point putting a system in that's the same as it was. So there's an ideal opportunity to make the town more alert to the threat of floods."
One-third of the flood gauges in the current network are owned and managed by the Bureau of Meteorology, while the remainder is split between state and territory governments as well as local councils or individuals.
Mr Herbert said it's critical the government gets the plan right, so people have time to make informed decisions in the best interest of the community.
"Last November was absolutely shocking. The flooding event happened so fast nobody had time to do anything. The SES and fire brigade were trying to rescue people and they didn't know what was going on as they couldn't access the information they needed as the telecommunications system failed," Mr Herbert said.
Ms Plibersek said the upgrade to the network would give more accurate information on flood risks to communities as well as emergency services.
"A lot of those older gauges are really near the end of their life. They can't be read remotely, which is a real problem. We need to be able to read them remotely, particularly in dangerous times," Ms Plibersek said.
Lismore experienced some of the worst flooding during 2022 and Ms Plibersek said the area would also be a focus of upgrades.
"We're working with the NSW government on the next steps there. We're very keen to see northern NSW in particular prioritised," Ms Plibersek said.
