Improving access to tertiary education, healthcare and housing in regional NSW was at the top of the agenda during this year's Country Women's Association (CWA) annual general meeting in Bathurst.
More than 600 members attended the 101st conference advocating for a diverse range of topics including palliative care units in regional hospitals, mandating a state-wide cat curfew and the sponsorship of international nurses to work in remote areas.
Following an emotional opening debate about the future of the association's junior membership, more than 18 motions were proposed by branches throughout the state.
Motions carried at this year's conference include:
