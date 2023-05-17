The Land
CWA annual conference priorities include accessibility to education, healthcare and housing.

By Elka Devney
May 17 2023 - 7:00pm
Improving access to tertiary education, healthcare and housing in regional NSW was at the top of the agenda during this year's Country Women's Association (CWA) annual general meeting in Bathurst.

