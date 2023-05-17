Advocating for the need of urgent action by state and federal governments to address the housing crisis facing women.

Mandatory life sentences for those who kill law enforcement officers and front line emergency and health workers, and a review and strengthening of policies and procedures to increase their personal safety.

The need to increase federal government funding to support the expansion and offerings of the regional university centre network and the ongoing operations of current centres.

Advocating for the sponsorship of international nurses to work in regional and remote areas of NSW and to be supported while they undertake their Australian health practitioner regulation registration.

In the event of flooding or natural disasters, entry to and clearing out of a building or home must be carried with permission of the owner or their authorised representative.



Mandating a state-wide pet cat curfew in NSW.

Advocating for the NSW Government to rescind its decision to establish waste-to-energy incinerators in NSW and immediately introduce technologies and programs that seek to reduce waste, using methods that minimise greenhouse gas emissions.

Strengthening legislation around the protection of koala habitat.

Advocating for the free supply and installation of highly visible and reflective safety devices around above-ground poles and struts where agricultural machinery is used.

The inclusion of an education program in NSW and ACT schools highlighting the negative health impacts of vaping and e-cigarettes.

Increasing funding for research into adenomyosis.

Advocating for ongoing resources to underpin the implementation of state regional strategic weed management plans.

Advocating for dedicated palliative care units in all regional NSW hospitals.

Compulsory basic first-aid training for learner drivers.