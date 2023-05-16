High rainfall, high performance cattle country

NORTHERN Tablelands property Thuddungra is 293 hectares (724 acres) of high performance cattle country located close to Ebor.
Situated between the Guy Fawkes River National Park and Cathedral Rock National Park, the high rainfall property features a mix of basalt and soft granite soils.
The property has benefited from an ongoing fertiliser regime dating back to the late 1980s.
Most of Thuddungra has been sown to a pasture mix of mainly fescue, perennial rye, white and red clovers on top of historical cocksfoot, rye and clover mixes.
The 12 paddocks have been managed on a rotational basis and take advantage of the Guyra Ebor Road, which traverses the property.
Water is supplied from 12 dams and access to both Rigney and Sandy creeks and their tributaries.
Thuddungra will be auctioned by Ray White Rural in Armidale on May 25
Contact Lachlan Cullen, 0438 740 138, Ray White Rural, Armidale.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.