A 30 year old Gulgong man charged with 15 rural property offences

Libby-Jane Charleston
By Libby-Jane Charleston
May 17 2023 - 1:00pm
The stolen Toyota Landcruiser Photo via NSW Police
A 30 year old Gulgong man is facing 15 rural property crime offences. According to the Rural Crime Prevention Team, the arrest was part of an ongoing investigation into property-related crime in rural areas throughout the state's west and Hunter Valley region.

