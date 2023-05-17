A 30 year old Gulgong man is facing 15 rural property crime offences. According to the Rural Crime Prevention Team, the arrest was part of an ongoing investigation into property-related crime in rural areas throughout the state's west and Hunter Valley region.
Investigators responded to reports of a stolen Toyota Landcruiser - reportedly stolen from a Twelve Mile property - travelling between Wellington and Mudgee. However, the vehicle was unable to be stopped.
As part of ongoing inquiries, officers attached to the Hunter Valley Rural Crime Prevention Team were patrolling the Kurri Kurri area on May 16, when they stopped the stolen Toyota Landcruiser.
The driver, a 31 year old woman, was arrested. Police then attended a nearby hotel where a 30-year-old man was also arrested.
They were both taken to Cessnock Police Station where the man was charged with 15 offences including;
The Gulgong man was refused bail to appear before Cessnock Local Court.
The woman from Cessnock was charged with drive conveyance taken w/o consent of owner, two recklessly deal with proceeds of crime, custody of knife in public place, possess ammunition w/o holding licence/permit/authority, licence expired less than two years before, and goods suspected stolen in/on premises (not m/v).
The Cessnock woman was granted conditional bail to appear at Kurri Kurri Local Court on June 27.
Strike Force Llangollan was established by the Rural Crime Prevention Team from the Orana Mid-Western and Hunter Valley Police Districts to investigate rural property crime throughout the Cassilis and Mudgee areas.
Investigations under Strike Force Llangollan continue.
Anyone with information about Strike Force Dozer is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence.
