The Land
Home/News

National Farmers ramp up calls for an extension to Instant Asset Write Off

May 17 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The NFF has renewed calls for the government to extend the IAWO. Photo: File
The NFF has renewed calls for the government to extend the IAWO. Photo: File

The National Farmers Federation is intensifying its appeal to the federal government for an extension of the Instant Asset Write Off (IAWO) to help the farmers who have unfairly been caught out by the scheme's cut off.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.