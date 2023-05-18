In the barley fields of Berriwillock, Victoria there's a sight to behold; Farmer Will Simpson practicing his push-up game.
It's all in the name of mental health and, as an ambassador for Lifeline, Mr Simpson is very keen to encourage and inspire farmers to take part in this year's "push-up challenge."
Lifeline is asking us to tackle 3,144 push ups in June - this is the shocking number of Australians who lost their lives to suicide in 2021.
Mr Simpson, who rose to fame in "Farmer Wants a Wife" in 2022 (and yes he is still happily with his partner Jess!) said raising awareness of mental health is very important to him.
"I'm very proud to be a Lifeline ambassador. Mental health issues affect everyone either directly or through friends, family or community. For me, living in a rural farming community, mental health issues can still regularly come with associated stigma," Mr Simpson said.
"However, I believe by promoting discussion, support and awareness we can help remove that stigma and push for a better response."
From June 1-23, participants of all ages and abilities will be encouraged to push-up while learning about mental health. And if the thought of doing 3,144 push-ups feels near-impossible, you can choose to do half the target or opt for sit-ups or squats...or any tailored exercise instead.
Mr Simpson said we all need to be aware of the benefits of exercise on our mental health.
"I want to highlight the strong correlation between physical and mental health, which is an issue I've always been a strong advocate for. So, taking part in Lifeline's push-up challenge will allow me to encourage others to be involved as well as challenge myself," Mr Simpson said.
The push-up challenge is a free event and people can register as an individual, a team or you can also get your entire office or school involved. And, we know of two reporters at The Land who've been practicing their push-up game outside of office hours and they're hoping to entice everyone else to join in too!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.