It's a case of high input, high output, for Meadow Flat producer Paul Featherstone, who uses Charolais bulls over what he describes as "low socio-economic cows."
Mr Featherstone runs about 70 breeding cows and their calves on his 121 hectare property, Crystal Springs, along with about 300 head of "Heinz variety" sheep.
The undulating property reaches 1220m altitude and has annual rainfall totalling 990mm.
With his wife, Robyn, Mr Featherstone raised Friesian/Angus poddy calves from Blayney dairy farmer and beef producer, Brett Davies.
He used the dairy cross cows to breed with Charolais bulls, usually purchased from Daryl Jenkins at Violet Hills Charolais, Rydal.
Mr Featherstone favoured the Charolais bulls for their muscling and good temperament, and said while his cows were not impressive beef types, they made excellent mothers.
"They're buggers really because they'll kill themselves trying to look after their calves," he said.
"I get the heaviest muscle I can afford to put over the lower type of cows.
"The Charolais covers a lot of sins.
"At the end of the day you get a lot more weight by using Charolais bulls, which always compensates for a few cents per kilo less."
He had previously tried Angus bulls but found they could not compete with the muscling offered by Charolais.
For the last two years he had retained all the heifers to bring down the age of the herd.
His steers were fattened before being sold at Carcoar, where they were often bought by Peechelba Feedlot, Vic.
To get the maximum use of the block, Mr Featherstone also plants oats on about one third of the property for grazing.
He then puts out a mineral supplement for the cattle to ensure they get the most out of the green feed.
Another 20 hectares are leased to a vegetable grower who plants broccoli each year. After harvest, oats are planted as a break crop before being grazed and stripped.
The broccoli paddock is irrigated by a spring-fed dam, which provides a reliable water source.
Mr Featherstone also cuts silage from a neighbouring block to use as additional fodder. He said it was important he made the most of the property.
"You've got to when you've only got a small amount of land," he said.
"I'm quite proud of it and what it can do."
Rebecca is livestock editor for The Land based in Orange. She has previously worked for Stock and Land in Victoria, the ABC in Kununurra, and newspapers in Kalgoorlie and New Zealand.
