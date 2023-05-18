Stud principals have expressed surprise at the ongoing popularity of heifer bulls during the autumn sales, but agents say many producers are still rebuilding.
Heifer bulls have been popular at several recent sales, although some vendors said they expected producers to have more established herds.
Stanford Poll Herefords stud principal Michael Rutherford, who held his autumn sale this month, said it was his heifer bulls that had the most competition and he was surprised to hear producers were still restocking.
Elders stud stock agent Paul Jameson said the popularity of heifer bulls was clear during last year's spring bull sales and he expected the trend to continue.
Many producers had opted to turnover cattle following the drought years for a quick injection of funds, but the ongoing rebuilding of herds meant producers had large numbers of young females to be joined, he said.
Nutrien stud stock agent John Settree said it was an ongoing trend across all breeds.
"Good quality heifer bulls are needed and wanted," he said.
Better data had become available in recent years, allowing studs to use estimated breeding values to better identify and promote heifer bulls at sale time, he said. Studs were now categorising heifer and cow bulls and had also improved their marketing to include more photos and videos.
He said bull sales may only offer a handful of true heifer bulls in each lineup, making them hotly sought after.
He said while herd rebuilding had been carried out to an extent, producers in good climate areas were opting to sell older cows or those that were not performing and instead retaining their heifers.
Potential buyers should still discuss what they were seeking with the stud principal or agent, as low birthweight values did not always mean bulls were suitable for heifers, he said.
Commercial producers Lauren and Edward Bowden, Adelong, took advantage of low interest rates two years ago to buy their property.
Mrs Bowden said they had since built up their herd by purchasing Angus heifers with Reiland, Bongongo and Rennylea genetics.
The couple leased bulls from Bongongo Angus, Coolac, last season but were now looking to purchase their own.
Ms Bowden said other producers in her area were still rebuilding following the aftermath of bushfires in early 2020.
Cootamundra producer Brad Jones said he was also in the processing of increasing his herd.
"I'm still getting my breeder numbers up so I'm retaining heifers," he said.
"Once I get my numbers up I'll come back to buy cow bulls."
Rebecca is livestock editor for The Land based in Orange. She has previously worked for Stock and Land in Victoria, the ABC in Kununurra, and newspapers in Kalgoorlie and New Zealand.
